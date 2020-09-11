Advertisement

Crunch Fitness Topeka climb 110 flights of stairs to honor 9/11 first responders

By Danielle Martin
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crunch Fitness Topeka invited members of the community to join a challenge that honors the fallen September 11 first responders.

Crunch Fitness members and staff climbed 110 flights of stairs in remembrance of the 110 floors of the world trade center twin towers.

The event started at 7 A.M. and goes on until 9 P.M. social distancing protocols were still in place.

Members are required to wear masks throughout the facility, unless they are operating on a machine.

General manager of Crunch Fitness, Evan Johnson says the challenge is to honor those who lost their lives while moving towards their goals.

“As I left my significant other this morning I thought about everyone who woke up that morning also went to work like it was a regular day," Johnson said. "I think that’s the opportunity that we’re providing members is not only an opportunity to reflect, but also an opportunity to do something. so i think taking some time to understand that is important for everyone.”

Crunch says any participants who does the stair challenge will receive a free one week membership to Crunch Fitness.

For more information on Crunch Fitness Topeka, click here.

