Communities of faith, local organizations give back to TPS families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Communities of faith and local organizations are coming together to support Topeka Public Schools students and families.

Topeka Public Schools says in an effort to show a united community of faith supporting staff, students and families of the district, twelve churches and one community organization have come together to provide school supplies for 300 students. It said the drive was led by Pastor Delmar White of New Mt. Zion and his Outreach Director Lisa Davis. It said the opportunity provides family and students with resources that are needed to make sure they have a successful school year.

According to TPS, each organization will collect various school supplies and families will participate in a drive-through on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 2801 SE Indiana Ave. It said children are required to be present to get the supplies.

The district also said there will be coupons to local restaurants, free haircuts, chances to register to vote and chances to fill out the 2020 Census.

For more information on the drive-through giveaway, email Lisa Davis at davisminicooper@gmail.com.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.