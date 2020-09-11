Advertisement

Chiefs win season opener over Texans, 34-20

Kansas City Chiefs Logo
Kansas City Chiefs Logo(MGN)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kansas City, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the Run-It-Back tour with a win over the Houston Texans, 34-20.

Patrick Mahomes led the way with three touchdown passes on 24/36 completion.

Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for 138 yards in his debut, recording his first touchdown.

The Chiefs travel to Los Angeles next to play the Chargers Sept. 20.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

KU’s Aqib Talib announces NFL retirement

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
Former KU All-American Aqib Talib has retired from the NFL.

Sports

KDHE lists KU, K-State football teams as COVID clusters

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
Both the KU and K-State football teams are listed as active COVID-19 clusters in the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s newly released report.

Sports

K-State football opener moved to 11:00 a.m. Saturday

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
Kansas State will kick off the 2020 season slightly earlier than planned. The Wildcats will now kick off their season at home 11:00 a.m. Saturday, filling the TV slot on FOX left open by Baylor and Louisiana Tech.

Sports

Baylor, Louisiana Tech postpone Sept. 12 season opener

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
Baylor’s scheduled season opener Sept. 12 has been postponed due to a COVID outbreak on Louisiana Tech’s football team.

Latest News

Sports

Changes for fans on game day at Arrowhead Stadium

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:25 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Fans coming to Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs games will be required to abide by new guidelines.

Sports

K-State soccer season opener postponed due to COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT
Kansas State women’s soccer season-opener against Texas Tech has been postponed due to the coronavirus. It was set to be played Friday, September 11.

Sports

Chiefs finalize practice squad roster

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
A day after making roster cuts to get to the NFL-mandated 53-man roster, the Kansas City Chiefs finalized their practice squad.

Sports

Former Washburn guard Hinton signs to practice squad

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Former Washburn guard Kyle Hinton was signed to the Minnesota Vikings practice squad. Cornerback Corey Ballentine enters his second year with the New York Giants.

Sports

Chiefs cut players down to 53-man roster

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Kansas City Chiefs announced several roster cuts in order to get down to the NFL-mandated 53-man-player limit.

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 1: Holton 15, Nemaha Central 13

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:58 PM CDT
Holton beats Nemaha Central 15-13.