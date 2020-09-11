Chiefs win season opener over Texans, 34-20

Kansas City, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the Run-It-Back tour with a win over the Houston Texans, 34-20.

Patrick Mahomes led the way with three touchdown passes on 24/36 completion.

Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for 138 yards in his debut, recording his first touchdown.

The Chiefs travel to Los Angeles next to play the Chargers Sept. 20.

