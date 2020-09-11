Cheney man indicted for threatening high school student

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Cheney man has been indicted for threatening a Derby High School student on social media.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says Gage H. Clausen, 20, of Cheney, has been charged with one count of making a threat over interstate communications. He said the crime is alleged to have happened on June 27, 2020.

According to McAllister, Clausen allegedly used social media to threaten a 15-year-old student at Derby High School. He said the threat was made with racist language and referred to the victim as a “filthy farm animal.”

McAllister said if convicted, Clausen could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

McAllister said he would like to thank the FBI for investigating the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger for prosecuting the case.

