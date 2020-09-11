Advertisement

Cheney man indicted for threatening high school student

(courtesy MGN Online)
(courtesy MGN Online)(KCRG)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Cheney man has been indicted for threatening a Derby High School student on social media.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says Gage H. Clausen, 20, of Cheney, has been charged with one count of making a threat over interstate communications. He said the crime is alleged to have happened on June 27, 2020.

According to McAllister, Clausen allegedly used social media to threaten a 15-year-old student at Derby High School. He said the threat was made with racist language and referred to the victim as a “filthy farm animal.”

McAllister said if convicted, Clausen could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

McAllister said he would like to thank the FBI for investigating the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger for prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ft. Riley, 1st Infantry Division holds virtual 9/11 commemoration ceremony

Updated: moments ago

News

Topeka and Emporia encourage its communities to never forget 9/11

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
On this 19th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks, local organizations are making sure the sacrifices made that day are never forgotten.

News

Crunch Fitness Topeka climb 110 stairs honoring 9/11

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Live at Five

News

Gov. Kelly reissues Executive Orders in wake of State Finance Council decision

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has reissued a handful of Executive Orders to keep Kansans safe and healthy in the wake of the State Finance Council decision on Friday.

Coronavirus

Riley Co. reports 623 active cases of COVID-19

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County is reporting 37 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its county count up to 623 active cases.

Latest News

News

TFI offers app to help foster parents

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
TFI is launching a new innovative mobile app to help foster parents, which features different modules to improve communication between parents and staff.

Forecast

Friday Night forecast: Warmer weekend ahead.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Those that get measurable rain today, it’ll likely remain between 0.05”-0.25”

News

Gov. Kelly appoints three residents to her administration

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has made three new appointments to her administration.

News

TPS Foundation awards 11th annual patron award to philanthropists

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Public Schools Foundation is awarding its 11th annual patron award to two Topeka philanthropists.

News

Communities of faith, local organizations give back to TPS families

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Communities of faith and local organizations are coming together to support Topeka Public Schools students and families.