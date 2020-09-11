All-day program helps working parents while kids attend school virtually

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping youth in the Manhattan area has long been the goal of the Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan.

With many local schools starting the year in a hybrid learning situation, the Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan has stepped up to provide an all-day program for students in Kindergarten through sixth grades.

Kids, who are part of the all-day program, attend Boys and Girls club on their online learning days, and receive assistance with their schoolwork and Zoom meetings from Boys and Girls Club staff.

Children of employees of more than 60 companies around the Manhattan area are attending the all-day program, allowing parents to continue to work and provide for their families.

“You’re not home alone or having to stay with your parents the whole entire day, so it’s kind of like you’re at school except a bunch more kids.” Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan, sixth grader, Jaden Wataha says.

“While the kids are here, they’re working on their schoolwork while parents are at work, that way at six pm, when they go home, they can really enjoy their family time.” Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan, executive director, Trent Jones says.

With the additional of full-day programming, the Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan needs continued support from the community. The Little Apple Duck Dash Fundraiser has begun, with the Duck Dash event being held October 4th at Cico Park.

