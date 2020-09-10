Wednesday’s Child - Junaya

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Wednesday’s Child this week is “out of this world!”

Her name is Junaya, but she likes to be called Jupiter.

This pretty young lady is 16 years old.

Her favorite class in school is creative writing.

“Outside” of class, she likes to spend time singing, playing the guitar or piano and doing sports.

But that’s not all!

She likes to dance and has a few moves in the kitchen. She also loves to try new recipes.

Jupiter also has a funny side – she loves to joke-around and play pranks.

As for her “serious” side, she’d like to enlist in the military someday, maybe the navy, or pursue a musical career.

But until then, she needs to be recruited by a forever family.

She wants a loving, adoptive family who will support her – and be with her through life’s ups and down.

A calm and understanding family would be ideal.

Her caseworker says Jupiter has a great sense of humor and she’s very artistic.

She loves all animals and is really great with them.

A forever family with pets would send Jupiter – over the moon.

If you’d like more information on Junaya, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.