USDA gathers input on Agriculture Innovation Agenda

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says as it works on the Agriculture Innovation Agenda (AIA), it is looking for public and private sector comment on the most innovative technologies and practices that can be readily deployed throughout the U.S. for agriculture.

The USDA said it is looking for ready to go technologies and practices to hit its goal of increasing agricultural production by 40% to meet global production needs in 2050 and also cutting the U.S. agriculture’s environmental footprint in half.

“Across America, we have seen significant advances in agricultural production efficiency and conservation performance during the past two decades,” said Under Secretary Bill Northey, who leads USDA’s Farm Production and Conservation mission area. “We want to keep the momentum. As part of our Agriculture Innovation Agenda, USDA wants to continue helping farmers access new approaches.”

According to the USDA, to help identify and accelerate the adoption of innovations, it is accepting public comments and written stakeholder input through its Request for Information until Nov. 9, 2020.

The USDA said input is welcome from the private sector, not for profits, farmers, forest sector, trade associations, commodity boards and others involved in the supply chain or development of widely applicable practices, management approaches or technologies.

According to the Department, a ready to go practice, technology or management approach includes those fully developed and field-tested that have completed independent research trials.

The USDA said based on stakeholder input from the RFI, it will develop a comprehensive U.S. agriculture innovation technology strategy for customer-facing programs.

The USDA said it launched a new AIA website allowing visitors to access information on the latest research and data, innovative conservation technologies offered by its programs and other conservation resources. It said visitors can also stay informed on its accountability metrics and learn about the experiences of producers sharing similar paths to success.

According to the USDA, the AIA is made up of four components. The first of which is to develop a U.S. agriculture innovation strategy aligning and synchronizing with public and private sector research. The second is to align the work of customer-facing agencies and integrate innovative technologies and practices into its programs. The third is to conduct a review of its productivity and conservation data. It said it has already been closely tracking data on yield, but on the environmental side, there is some catching up to do. Finally, it said it has set benchmarks to improve accountability measuring progress toward meeting future food, fiber, fuel, feed and climate demands. It said benchmarks include the following:

Agricultural Productivity: Increase agricultural production by 40% by 2050 to do our part to meet estimated future demand.

Forest Management: Build landscape resiliency by investing in active forest management and forest restoration through increased Shared Stewardship Agreements with states.

Food loss and waste: Advance our work toward the goal of reducing food loss and waste by 50% in the United States by the year 2030.

Carbon Sequestration and Greenhouse Gas: Enhance carbon sequestration through soil health and forestry, leverage the agricultural sector’s renewable energy benefits for the economy and capitalize on innovative technologies and practices to achieve a net reduction of the agricultural sector’s current carbon footprint by 2050 without regulatory overreach.

Water Quality: Reduce nutrient loss by 30% nationally by 2050.

Renewable Energy: Increase the production of renewable energy feedstocks and set a goal to increase biofuel production efficiency and competitiveness to achieve market-driven blend rates of 15% of transportation fuels in 2030 and 30% of transportation fuels by 2050.

To view the RFI, click here.

For more information on the AIA, visit the USDA’s website.

