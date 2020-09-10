Advertisement

US Marshals capture Oklahoma man accused of sexually assaulting infant

US Marshals captured Oklahoma sexual assault suspect Brice Gage Watkins in Texas.
US Marshals captured Oklahoma sexual assault suspect Brice Gage Watkins in Texas.(Enid Police Department/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENID, Okla. (Gray News) - Federal authorities have captured an Oklahoma man accused of sexually assaulting a six-month-old child.

The Enid Police Department announced members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force captured 22-year-old Brice Gage Watkins Thursday afternoon in San Marcos, Texas.

Investigators said Watkins was at the home of a known associate at the time of his capture.

Watkins is facing charges of distribution of child pornography, manufacturing child pornography and three counts of lewd acts with a child under the age of 12.

The Enid News & Eagle reports a woman contacted the police and said she received Facebook videos of Watkins assaulting the child.

Enid police said the victim became a one-year-old in June.

An Enid man who filmed himself sexually abusing a baby and distributing the video via social media has been arrested...

Posted by Enid Police Department on Thursday, September 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas Supreme Court to hear case involving Mission police officers on Sept. docket

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court will hear a case involving Mission police officers, among others, on its September 14-18 docket.

News

13 News at Six

Updated: 22 minutes ago
13 News at Six

National

Stunned residents tour Oregon town devastated by wildfires

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Because of its cool, wet climate, the Pacific Northwest rarely experiences such intense fire activity. But climate change driven by human-caused greenhouse gases is expected to keep warming the region, with most models predicting drier summers, according to the College of the Environment at the University of Washington.

National Politics

Russian hackers targeting U.S. campaigns, Microsoft says

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Most of the infiltration attempts by Russian, Chinese and Iranian agents were halted by Microsoft security software and the targets notified.

News

Gov. Kelly orders flags to be flown half-staff in honor of 9/11

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has ordered that all American flags be flown at half-staff in honor of 9/11.

Latest News

National

Missing African cat prowls New Hampshire city

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The exotic cat is an African serval that answers to the name of Spartacus.

News

KDEM launches new Business PPE Stopgap Program

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has announced the Kansas Division of Emergency Management has launched a new Business PPE Stopgap Program.

News

McCarter Elementary welcomes teachers, and their children, back into the classroom

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Topeka Public Schools is allowing teachers to work from home or come to the classrooms and bring their own kids if they want to continue education for USD 501 students.

News

American Legion Post 400 honors 9/11

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
American Legion Post 400 will honor 9/11 by hoisting flags for fallen first responders.

News

Midwestern Metals/Custom Dredge Works expands in Topeka

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Midwestern Metals and Custom Dredge Works will expand in Topeka, creating a total economic impact of $69 million.

News

USD 501 Zoom Teachers

Updated: 1 hour ago
USD 501 Topeka Public Schools are allowing teachers with children to bring them to their class, while they teach over Zoom.