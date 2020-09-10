Topeka woman hospitalized after early-morning turnpike crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was hospitalized early Thursday following a crash on the Kansas Turnpike just east of the capital city, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 3:25 a.m. on the turnpike near the Interstate 70 and Interstate 470 split.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Kia passenger car was westbound on I-70 when it hydroplaned. The driver lost control of the car, which was then struck by a 2004 Freightliner semi-trailer.

The driver of the Kia, Debra L. Van Dyke, 59, of Topeka, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with minor injuries, the patrol said.

The driver of the semi, Juan Miguel Infante-Ramirez, 46, of Lake Worth, Fla., was reported uninjured.

Several other slide-offs caused by vehicles hydroplaning were reported early Thursday in the Topeka vicinity as rain fell in the area.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.