Topeka woman hospitalized after early-morning turnpike crash

A Topeka woman sustained minor injuries after her car hydroplaned and was struck by a semi-trailer early Thursday on the Kansas Turnpike in East Topeka, authorities said.
A Topeka woman sustained minor injuries after her car hydroplaned and was struck by a semi-trailer early Thursday on the Kansas Turnpike in East Topeka, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was hospitalized early Thursday following a crash on the Kansas Turnpike just east of the capital city, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 3:25 a.m. on the turnpike near the Interstate 70 and Interstate 470 split.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Kia passenger car was westbound on I-70 when it hydroplaned. The driver lost control of the car, which was then struck by a 2004 Freightliner semi-trailer.

The driver of the Kia, Debra L. Van Dyke, 59, of Topeka, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with minor injuries, the patrol said.

The driver of the semi, Juan Miguel Infante-Ramirez, 46, of Lake Worth, Fla., was reported uninjured.

Several other slide-offs caused by vehicles hydroplaning were reported early Thursday in the Topeka vicinity as rain fell in the area.

