Topeka offers relocation incentives

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Topeka relocation initiative is offering relocation incentives to those working remotely.

GO Topeka says the City has approved the Choose Topeka Relocation Initiative, which allows candidates working remotely to receive an up to $10,000 incentive to move to Topeka or Shawnee County. It said official approval came at the Joint Economic Development Organization’s Sept. 9 meeting.

“The pandemic has reshaped the way we perform professionally, with remote work becoming the new normal for many,” said Barbara Stapleton, vice president of business retention and talent initiatives, GO Topeka. “Within the last few months, Choose Topeka has seen a sharp uptick of remote candidates expressing an interest in choosing Topeka as their next home. It was imperative that a remote option for the relocation initiative come into play.”

According to GO Topeka, based on verified salary, potential candidates for the initiative may receive up to $10,000 for a home purchase or rehab and up to $5,000 toward a minimum one year lease, and both are only for primary residences. It said the funding comes from current allocations for the traditional relocation program approved in December of 2019 and is an added remote worker option.

"As Topeka looks to develop its innovation space, this incentive will help us be able to target the best and brightest, especially within the fields of animal health and ag-tech, said Katrin Bridges, senior vice president of innovation, GO Topeka.

GO Topeka said guidance within the remote option includes documentation verifying proof of prior residency, rental or agreement or home purchase and proof of salary or a benefits package. It said there is a limit of one relocation incentive per household and a minimum three-month waiting period. It said the employer providing remote employment must be located outside of Shawnee County.

“To those remote workers looking at this program with interest, let me be the first to say we’re happy to welcome you to our vibrant, growing community and we’re excited to provide you with the resources to help you start your best life here in Topeka,” said Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla.

Those interested in the Choose Topeka Relocation Initiative should contact Barbara Stapleton at Barbara.Stapleton@TopekaPartnership.com.

