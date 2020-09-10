Topeka Domino’s looks to hire new team members

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas City, Topeka, Wichita and St. Joseph area Domino’s stores have set a goal of hiring 300 team members.

Domino’s says its franchisee-owned locations are looking to hire about 300 new team members in 66 stores in the Kansas City, Topeka, Wichita and St. Joseph areas. It said it is looking for delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.

“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and these areas are no different,” said Jamie Poulsen, a local Domino’s franchise owner. “The increased demand for deliveries has amplified the need for additional team members. Stores across the region are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”

According to the pizza chain, stores throughout the area have implemented several COVID-19 cleaning and sanitization guidelines based on CDC guidelines, including wearing a mask at all times and increasing the sanitation of all frequently touched surfaces.

“The health and safety of our team members and customers is our No. 1 priority,” said Poulsen. “We are committed to offering the safest service possible, and that includes providing contactless delivery and carryout, as well as Domino’s Carside Delivery™ to those who prefer it.”

Domino’s said it wants to make sure it is not only providing food and delivering opportunity to those looking for work.

“Our hearts go out to those who have lost their jobs or face reduced hours due to the pandemic,” said Poulsen. “Domino’s is a great place to work and our stores provide a fantastic opportunity to those who show initiative and a desire to advance. Whether you’re looking for flexible hours, a part-time job a few days a week or a new career, this is the place to be.”

