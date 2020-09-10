Topeka Crunch Fitness to honor fallen 9/11 first responders

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crunch Fitness Topeka will climb 110 flights of stairs to honor the fallen 9/11 first responders.

Crunch Fitness says on Friday, Sept. 11, its Topeka location will honor those that lost their lives during 9/11 by challenging each staff and gym member to climb 110 flights of stairs in remembrance of the 110 floors of the World Trade Center Twin Towers.

The gym said it is inviting members of the community to join the challenge to pay tribute to fallen 9/11 first responders.

According to Crunch, participants will get a free one-week membership to the gym and a feature on its social media pages.

Crunch Fitness Topeka said it will strictly enforce all social distancing and COVID-19 protocols aligning with its response plan to the virus to ensure community members can honor those that have fallen in a safe environment.

The gym said the event will be held at Crunch Fitness Topeka, 2905 SW Topeka Blvd., Topeka, KS, 66611, on Friday, Sept. 11, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To join the climb or for more details contact Bailey Drury at 863-266-7277 or Bailey@thisispress.com.

