Thursday forecast: Rain likely this morning, hit and miss showers this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scattered showers continue through Friday night however the highest chance for rain will be this morning. Models aren’t in complete agreement with specific details on how widespread rain will be between this afternoon through Friday night.

Temperature wise, it will continue to remain well below average for this time of year today and tomorrow but it does get slightly warmer today and tomorrow compared to the past couple days. The one factor you may notice is the winds won’t be as bad as the last couple days.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Rain is likely this morning with scattered showers still possible this afternoon. The question will be how much rain will linger into the afternoon and even if there isn’t measurable rainfall in many spots, will there be drizzle or mist. Highs will be in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds N 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Uncertainty exists on rainfall tonight so will just keep it at a slight chance. Certainly not to the extent we had last night. Lows will be in the low-mid 50s. Winds N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: The rain does increase a bit from overnight but still uncertainty on how widespread the rain will be. Highs will be in the 60s. Winds will be light and variable.

Any leftover rain should push out of the area Friday night leaving the weekend mostly sunny and highs warming back in the 70s possibly low 80s Saturday. There is a weak cold front that pushes through Saturday night shifting winds from the southwest to the north. That may allow for a few showers or storms to develop Saturday night so will keep an eye on that to see if we have to put a rain chance into the 8 day.

Once we get into Sunday through next week the chances for rain are minimal and would be isolated if at all. The biggest uncertainty is Friday through next weekend where one model keeps it mild while the other model brings a slight cool down. This may be the difference between low 70s and low 80s.

Taking Action:

Higher chance of rain today is this morning compared to the afternoon/evening. This means the Chiefs game may end up being dry (from measurable rainfall) however mist/drizzle can’t be ruled out.

Keep an eye on the forecast for updates on the rain chances through Friday night AND the potential for a few spots to get rain or even a t-storm this weekend, mainly Saturday night.



