State Finance Council to discuss extension of Kansas Emergency Declaration

(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State Finance Council will meet to discuss the extension of the Kansas Emergency Declaration Governor Laura Kelly declared in March.

Governor Laura Kelly says the State Finance Council will meet on Friday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. to discuss extending the Kansas Emergency Declaration she enacted in March, which is set to expire on Sept. 15. She said the meeting will be held via conference call and can be listened to here.

“Make no mistake, a vote against extending this declaration will jeopardize Kansas' ability to leverage future federal resources to mitigate COVID-19 and address its corresponding economic consequences," said the Kansas Democratic Party. "With nearly 500 Kansans dead, it is imperative our state can continue to provide the necessary community testing, personal protective equipment to our front-line workers, and lifesaving resources to keep Kansans healthy and safe from this terrible virus.”

Governor Laura Kelly said in her news conference at 4 p.m. on Thursday that she sent a letter to the council to urge it to extend the declaration and ensure Kansans have adequate access to COVID-19 relief.

“The facts of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kansas are well known,” said Gov. Kelly. “More than 47,000 Kansans have tested positive, with cases in each of our 105 counties. During September, we have averaged more than twice the new cases per day our state experienced during the initial peak in May. Almost 500 Kansans have died. Unfortunately, we know more will get sick, and more will die; but we can minimize the pain and suffering this virus brings through our emergency response efforts. The emergency continues, and we must be able to deal with it effectively, as a state.”

Although the National Federation of Independent Business in Kansas said it is warning against another shutdown.

“We all want to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kansas. However, mandating that small businesses shut their doors again is not the answer,” said NFIB State Director in Kansas, Dan Murray. “Small business owners are still recovering from the first shut down. The devastation was widespread, and many small businesses won’t get back on their feet for months. Another shut down could be catastrophic. Our small business owners responsible. They are taking the correct health measures to keep both their employees and customers safe. Keeping these businesses open is imperative to our state’s long term economic health.”

