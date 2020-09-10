Advertisement

State Conservation Commission meets to discuss natural resources

MGN
MGN(KALB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The State Conservation Commission will meet to discuss the state’s natural resources.

The Kansas State Conservation Commission says it will hold a meeting and conference call on Monday, Sept. 28, at 8 a.m. at the Kansas Department of Agriculture in Manhattan.

The Commission said to meet social distancing requirements, the in-person meeting is limited to 15 people including the SCC commissioners, KDA executive staff and KDA Division of Conservation staff. It said a conference call option is open to the public and available for conservation partners.

The SCC said it is made up of five elected commissioners; two ex officio members representing the Kansas State University Agriculture Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service; and two appointed members representing the KDA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service.

According to the SCC, the KDA Division of Conservation works with it to protect and enhance Kansas' natural resources through the development, implementation and maintenance of policies, guidelines and programs designed to help local governments and individuals in conserving the state’s renewable resources.

To request a copy of the agenda or directions on how to participate in the conference call, contact the KDA-DOC at 785-564-6620 or kda.doc@ks.gov.

