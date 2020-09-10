Advertisement

State Board of Agriculture meets

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State Board of Agriculture will meet on Sept. 17.

The Kansas State Board of Agriculture says it will meet for its regular board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Kansas Department of Agriculture office at 1320 Research Park Drive in Manhattan.

The Board said the meeting is open to the public and those with questions on the meeting, including how to access call-in information, should contact Brittney Grother at 785-564-6797 or Brittney.Grother@ks.gov.

According to the Board, those requiring special accommodations must make their needs known at least two days before the meeting.

