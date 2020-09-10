Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office makes 11 arrests in You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. campaign.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has announced the results of its recent You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. campaign.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says it is releasing the results of its recent You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. campaign which occurred from Aug. 20 through Sept. 7. It said it conducted saturation patrols to aggressively enforce impaired driving laws and other laws at night. It said during the campaign a total of 45 vehicle stops were made.

Sheriff Brian Hill said the results of the 45 stops are as follows:

4 arrest warrants served

4 drug arrests

4 DUI’s

2 speeding citations

20 defective equipment citations

6 lane change violation citations

4 driver’s license violation citations

7 other citations

According to the Sheriff, there were 11 arrests made in the campaign including four felony arrests and seven misdemeanors.

The Sheriff’s Office said traffic enforcement is meant to provide public education to increase compliance with Kansas laws. It said even though the Labor Day campaign is over, traffic enforcement never is.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said the You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. campaign was supported by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

