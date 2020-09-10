Shawnee Co. Health Department creates two new positions to assist with pandemic response

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners unanimously approved the Health Department’s request to create and fill two Infectious Disease Medical Assistant positions at their meeting Monday.

The positions are designed to help the Health Department manage COVID-19.

The assistants will perform virus tests, case investigations, data entry and eventually help administer a vaccine.

Craig Barnes of the Shawnee Co. Health Department said having positions targeted towards COVID-19 will help other Health Department employees involved with other programs return to their regular work.

“We’ve had to pull a multitude of staff from different program areas to assist in this endeavor so we’re trying to help get some of that staff get back into some of their normal positions so we can work on our community based interventions and other programs, immunizations, family health that we normally have going on,” Barnes told commissioners.

It was not immediately clear how many employees needed to shift their work towards the county’s COVID-19 response.

The assistants will be paid $44,700 a year with benefits paid for with funding from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Cooperative Agreement Grant and the KDHE Coronavirus Response Fund/SPARK opportunity for Kansas Local Health Departments.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.