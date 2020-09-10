Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Community Transmission Scorecard shows county at high risk

The Shawnee County Community Transmission Scorecard shows the county is at high risk.
The Shawnee County Community Transmission Scorecard shows the county is at high risk.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The new Shawnee County Community Transmission and Severity Scorecard for COVID-19 shows the county is at high risk.

The Shawnee County Health Department sent out its Shawnee County Community Transmission and Severity Scorecard for COVID-19 which shows the county is at high risk.

The scorecard shows that while the weekly case number for the period between Aug. 23 and Sept. 5 went down form 197 to 182, the trend in county case counts compared to the week before are up.

The county’s percent positive for the week of Aug. 23 to Sept. 5 is at 7.4%, which is also higher than the previous weeks 6.9%.

The scorecard also shows that the county percentage of new cases with an unknown source of infection is also higher than the previous week at 82%.

The scorecard said the week’s total summer index score is 16.

To view the Shawnee County Community Transmission and Severity Scorecard, click here.

