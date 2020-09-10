RCPD hosts National Night Out

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is hosting a National Night Out.

The Riley County Police Department says it is inviting the public to join it for free food and a virtual meet and greet at National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

RCPD said residents may drive through the Riley County Fairgrounds to pick up free hamburger and hotdog meals and view emergency service units while staying safe in their cars.

According to the Department, meals will be handed out by its employees in personal protective equipment. It said after receiving meals, residents can drive through to Hulburt Arena to see emergency response vehicles on display.

“We are committed to showing our community we are here for you while still maintaining safe social distancing guidelines and best practices from public health experts,” Assistant Director Kurt Moldrup said. “National Night Out allows us to come together with all of our neighbors to build on the already positive relationship we have with the people of Riley County.”

RCPD said there will be a Facebook live meet and greet with specialty team members and other first responders beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6. It said residents do not need a Facebook account to view the stream. To join and watch the National Night Out stream, click here.

The Department said those without vehicles are also encouraged to come to the Fairgrounds for free food between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. It said there will be a second walking and biking lane with spaces marked to ensure its social outreach can maintain social distancing.

According to RCPD, the schedule for the event is as follows:

4 PM: 1-mile ceremonial Law Enforcement Torch Run for RCPD & Special Olympics KS Athletes

5:00 PM: Staggered community Light the Way 5k benefiting Special Olympics KS

5:30 PM-7 PM: Free meals to-go cooked by RCPD BBQ Team & drive-through display of Emergency Vehicles

7 PM: Facebook LIVE meet-and-greet with RCPD, Riley County EMS, and the Manhattan Fire Department

