Pott. Co. explains modified quarantine, isolation, back to school with COVID-19

(WDBJ7)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County is explaining modified quarantine, isolation and back to school with COVID-19.

Pottawatomie County says the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has created a guide for Modified Isolation and Quarantine Requirements in situations where a classroom has tested positive for COVID-19.

Pott. Co. said education is important for Kansas' youth, while health and safety is important to everyone. It said the modified quarantine for close contacts allows students and staff members that have been exposed to COVID-19 in a classroom to continue attending school physically during quarantine while still remaining quarantined outside of class.

According to Pott. Co., the preferred action is for close contacts of a case to continue lessons remotely, however, this is not always possible. It said, for this reason, the KDHE implemented certain steps allowing for a modified quarantine. Detailed information is available here.

Pott. Co. said the modified quarantine requirements are dependent on close contacts remaining asymptomatic. It said the following practices should be implemented:

  • Close contacts should only travel to/from school with other close contacts in modified quarantine.
  • They should arrive/leave school at staggered times to ensure they do not interact with the general population.
  • Those in modified quarantine will be pre-screened each day. Checked for symptoms, including fever; and check-in with medical staff periodically throughout the day. Anyone showing symptoms should be sent home immediately.
  • All those in modified quarantine should wear face coverings at all times, and be kept separated from the general school population. All activities should be within the classroom.
  • A designated bathroom should be set aside for use by those in quarantine, or if feasible, arrangements made to clean and sanitize the bathrooms after use by those in quarantine.
  • Quarantined students and staff should not participate in activities that involve interaction with non-quarantined individuals. This includes before and after-school, and all school-related activities.
  • When not at school, these individuals are required to follow regular quarantine procedures and remain at home.

According to Pott. Co. other regulations regarding cleaning and disinfecting of classrooms and materials are required as well. It said local health departments and school districts have the ability to decide the best approach for specific situations.

