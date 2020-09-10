One in custody after Shawnee County chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is in custody following a chase through parts of the City of Topeka and Shawnee County late Thursday morning.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody and facing multiple charges after a chase that led officers through southern parts of the City of Topeka and Shawnee County on late Thursday morning.

Sheriff Brian Hill said the Sheriff’s Office was assisting the Kansas Highway Patrol and Topeka Police Department to take a suspect into custody after a chase on Sept. 10 at 11:41 a.m. He said the pursuit started when Richard W. Meier II, 26, of Topeka was driving a stolen white Ford F250 pickup truck from the 1600 block of SW Central Park Ave.

According to the Sheriff, the pursuit continued through the south part of the City of Topeka and into Shawnee County. He said multiple law enforcement officers helped in the termination of the pursuit near Interstate 470 and SW Burlingame Rd.

Hill said Meier was taken into custody and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for two felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant out fo Shawnee Co. and a felony warrant through the United States Marshal’s Service.

According to Hill, Meier is facing multiple charges from the Kansas Highway Patrol including aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence.

The Sheriff’s Office said if anyone received damage to their vehicles or was almost hit during the chase, they should contact Trooper Dobler at Justin.Dobler@KS.GOV.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.