New Topeka thrift store aims to give back to community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new thrift store in south Topeka aims to give shoppers a good price on merchandise while also giving back to the community.

The Giving Tree opened its doors Sept. 1 at 3343 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

According to its website, the Giving Tree is a faith-based, not-for-profit thrift store.

The Giving Tree sells clothing, furniture, home decor, tools, toys and appliances. Items sold in the store are donated by area residents.

Kasi Haines, who is manager of the store, said the Giving Tree has seen brisk business over its first week.

“We are so pleased,” Haines said Thursday. "The community has just really outreached to us.

"We know we had kind of a delay getting open due to COVID, and so it kind of delayed our process because contractors got booked up.

"But now that we’re open, the community has been so welcoming, and we really, really appreciate that.

“We really have just always wanted to give back to our community. We love Topeka, and we love helping out anybody that we can help out.”

A local non-profit organization is selected each quarter as the recipient of the store’s net income.

The store also posts its most recent income, overhead costs and donation percentages at its front counter.

The store also donates home furnishings, clothing and other necessities to those in need who have experienced a recent tragedy such as a house fire, flooding or storm damage.

Haines says people can drop off donations during store hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The donation door is located just north of the store’s main entrance. Additionally, the store will pick up larger items on Tuesday and Saturdays.

Haines added that volunteers are welcome to help at the Giving Tree, which is closed Sundays and Mondays.

For more information,call the store at 785-408-1392 or visit The Giving Tree of Topeka on Facebook or at www.givingtreetopeka.org.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.