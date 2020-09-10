Advertisement

McDonald’s tests reusable coffee cups in UK

Regular cups are hard to recycle and usually end up in landfills
When a person finishes their coffee or tea, they'll return their mug to a McDonald's or a special drop-off point. The company will then wash and reuse them.
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:49 AM CDT
(CNN) – McDonald’s is launching a pilot program in the United Kingdom to test reusable coffee mugs.

When a person finishes their coffee or tea, they’ll return their mug to a McDonald’s or a special drop-off point.

The company will then wash and reuse them.

There is a catch. You’ll have to pay a small deposit which you’ll get back when you return your mug.

McDonald’s is trying to address a tricky environmental problem presented by disposable coffee cups.

They’re made from paper, but also have a thin plastic lining that’s hard to separate.

That makes them difficult to recycle.

Most recycling facilities don’t accept the cups, so they end up as litter or in landfills.

Locations offering the mugs will also continue to offer disposable cups, according to the fast-food chain.

