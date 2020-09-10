Advertisement

Manhattan man accused of raping 15-year-old girl

(WBKO)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl is out on bond.

The Riley County Police Department says Alan Ingwersen, 67, was arrested Wednesday around 9:10 p.m.

Officials say Ingwersen and the teen girl know one another.

He faces 19 total charges including three counts of rape, six counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, and ten counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

RCPD says Ingwersen posted a $250,000 bond and was released.

