Local businessman bikes over 300 miles to help kids with cancer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local businessman will bike over 300 miles to help two girls with cancer.

Eric Nordgren of Topeka says three days after his 66th birthday, he will embark on his 15th consecutive annual ultra-marathon bicycle ride to raise money for local kids diagnosed with cancer. He said on Friday, Sept. 11, he will set out from his Topeka home on a series of country roads and highways that stretches 312 miles.

Nordgren said the ride will take just under one day to complete. He said he will finish his ride in Abilene and the first 200 miles will be ridden alone overnight on Friday and into Saturday morning when he will then be joined by his oldest son, Kjell Nordgren, of Abilene. Nordgren and his son will ride the final 112 miles together.

According to Nordgren, the route passes through 12 counties and 23 cities in Northeast, East and North-central Kansas, including the Flint Hills. He said in preparation for his ride he has ridden a little under 9,000 miles, which includes 240 miles that have been biked in the past month.

Nordgren said he owns Aspen Construction Services, Inc., and became interested in cycling when his knees would not allow him to compete in triathlons and running events, which was almost 15 years ago. He said he became enthusiastic about riding for children’s cancer fundraising since he experienced both of his parents and both of his parents in law being diagnosed with cancer and watching two of them succumb to it.

According to Nordgren, his ride is part of a larger cancer fundraiser called Sunflowers to Roses which is held each year in Kansas City on the first weekend in August. He said 15 years ago he thought of doing a 250-mile long heart-shaped bicycle ride to raise money for local cancer patients in need and requested and given permission to affiliate with the 501(c)3 Kansas City organization, but give most funds to local Topeka cancer patients.

Nordgren said after a couple of successful years, he started to exclusively focus on children with cancer that need support. He said his daughter in law, Erin, is an oncology infusion nurse and helps him select pediatric cancer patients with financial needs each year.

Nordgren said in 2020 he will be supporting two young girls in the middle of personal battles with pediatric cancer. He said he will be riding to support 2-year-old Bryleigh Harmon and 4-year-old Tinley Benyshek.

According to Nordgren, Bryleigh Harmon is 2 years old and fighting Wilms' Tumor. He said she was diagnosed on March 12, 2020, at Stormont Vail Hospital and was soon taken to Kansas University Medical Center where she had a kidney removed. He said since March 26, 2020, she has been getting chemotherapy at the Cancer Treatment Center in Topeka and got what was hopefully her last chemo treatment on July 30, 2020. He said she will soon need a series of follow up scans to see how effective the treatments were.

Nordgren said Tinley Benyshek is 4 years old and fighting Pre-B Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and her battle began on New Year’s Eve of 2019. He said Tinley went to the ER with acute stomach pains and it was found that she had a bowel obstruction likely caused by blood cancer. He said she began treatments, that included multiple surgeries, steroid and chemo treatments, immediately. He said during the treatments she also fought infection which almost took her life. He said at a minimum, Tinley is looking at two more years of treatments.

“With more awareness and funding for families and research, we pray that new breakthroughs in pediatric cancer will be reached sooner than later,” said Tinley’s mother.

According to Nordgren, local contributions have helped many families pay expenses and fund research dramatically improving the odds of children with cancer having a positive outcome. He said he sees exciting advances on the horizon and will be donating to Bryleigh and Tinley through the end of October.

Nordgren said if residents would like to make donations they may send a check to:

Sunflowers To Roses

3404 SE Peck Ct., Topeka, KS 66605

Nordgren also said if residents would like to donate via credit card or if anyone would like more information to feel free to contact him at ericbnordgren@gmail.com or via phone call or text message 785-220-2661. He said residents can also donate via PayPal.

