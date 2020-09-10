Advertisement

Lighthouse Day School holds ribbon cutting for new location

(kaley skaggs)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lighthouse Day School will hold a ribbon-cutting for its newest location on 3835 NW 43rd St in North Topeka.

Lighthouse Day School says it will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new location in North Topeka at 3835 NW 43rd St. It said the ceremony will be held on Sept. 15, at 3 p.m. and visitors will be able to tour the new facility that was recently converted from a church into a new spacious early learning facility for kids ages 3 - 5.

The School said after opening its doors in 2010 at its Lyman Rd. location, it has become a beacon in early childhood education providing exceptional preschool services for young children.

According to Lighthouse, the new facility is located off of Highway 75 North and surrounded by three acres of land for exploration making it a trendsetter. It said the amazing space includes a large playground, bike track, gardening, nature trail and sensory area.

Lighthouse said it welcomes all families and children into its spacious classrooms offering a variety of educational activities and a small student to teacher ratio. It said the physical, social-emotional, creative and cognitive development of its students are the focus of the school while it prepares kids for Kindergarten.

For more information on Lighthouse Day School’s new location, click here.

“Lighthouse Day School is a “Must See” and a place where every child can learn to love school and let their light shine,” said owner Susanne Littrell.

