LCF sees fifth COVID-19 related death

Junior Chrismon died on Monday, Sept. 7, due to COVID-19.
Junior Chrismon died on Monday, Sept. 7, due to COVID-19.(KDOC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Larned Correctional Facility has seen its fifth death related to COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says a Larned Correctional Facility resident died on Monday, Sept. 7, and had tested positive for COVID-19. It said this is the fifth COVID-19 related death the facility has seen.

According to KDOC, Junior Lee Chrismon, 68, tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 15 and was transferred to the hospital on the same day. It said Chrismon had underlying medical concerns that contributed to his condition. It said the official manner of death for all COVID-19 deaths is natural causes.

KDOC said Chrismon was serving a 52-month sentence for drug-related charges and had been in the prison since May of 2019.

For more information on COVID-19 in Kansas correctional facilities visit KDOC’s website.

