KDHE removes Aruba from travel quarantine list

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has amended its travel quarantine list.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has amended the state travel quarantine list to no longer include Aruba and out of state mass gatherings of over 500 people as long as people wear masks and maintain social distancing. It said those that do not wear masks or social distance, as well as those that have been contacted about being a close contact of a COVID-19 patient, are still required to quarantine.

“We do not recommend attendance at any type of mass gathering event but recognize that some larger events may take appropriate precautions,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “If choosing to attend, people must practice social distancing and wear masks.”

According to the KDHE, mass gatherings are those that bring together 500 or more people into a single space at the same time like an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, theater or any other confined indoor or outdoor space. It said this includes parades, fairs and festivals. It said mass gatherings do not include normal operations of airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, libraries, shopping malls and centers or other spaces where 500 or more people may be in transit. It said this also does not include typical office environments, schools, restaurants, factories or retail or grocery stores where large numbers of people are present but is unusual for them to be within 6 feet of each other for over 10 minutes.

The KDHE said those that should quarantine for 14 days are as follows:

Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.

Traveled to Aruba August 27-September 10.

Traveled July 14 – August 27 to countries with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice and restrictions on entry into the United States, including China, Iran, European Schengen area, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Brazil.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

For more information on COVID-19 in Kansas, visit the KDHE website.

