Advertisement

KDHE removes Aruba from travel quarantine list

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has amended its travel quarantine list.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has amended the state travel quarantine list to no longer include Aruba and out of state mass gatherings of over 500 people as long as people wear masks and maintain social distancing. It said those that do not wear masks or social distance, as well as those that have been contacted about being a close contact of a COVID-19 patient, are still required to quarantine.

“We do not recommend attendance at any type of mass gathering event but recognize that some larger events may take appropriate precautions,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “If choosing to attend, people must practice social distancing and wear masks.”

According to the KDHE, mass gatherings are those that bring together 500 or more people into a single space at the same time like an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, theater or any other confined indoor or outdoor space. It said this includes parades, fairs and festivals. It said mass gatherings do not include normal operations of airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, libraries, shopping malls and centers or other spaces where 500 or more people may be in transit. It said this also does not include typical office environments, schools, restaurants, factories or retail or grocery stores where large numbers of people are present but is unusual for them to be within 6 feet of each other for over 10 minutes.

The KDHE said those that should quarantine for 14 days are as follows:

  • Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.
  • Traveled to Aruba August 27-September 10.
  • Traveled July 14 – August 27 to countries with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice and restrictions on entry into the United States, including China, Iran, European Schengen area, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Brazil.
  • Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

For more information on COVID-19 in Kansas, visit the KDHE website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Shawnee Co. Community Transmission Scorecard shows county at high risk

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The new Shawnee County Community Transmission and Severity Scorecard for COVID-19 shows the county is at high risk.

News

Midday in Kansas

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Midday in Kansas

News

State Board of Agriculture meets

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State Board of Agriculture will meet on Sept. 17.

News

USDA gathers input on Agriculture Innovation Agenda

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeking input on ready to go technologies and practices or the Agriculture Innovation Agenda.

Latest News

Forecast

Thursday forecast: Overcast skies through Friday, sun returns this weekend

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Slightly warmer to end the week, still well below average

News

AG Schmidt works to reduce youth suicide

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Attorney General Derek Schmidt says work still needs to be done to reduce youth suicide in Kansas.

News

Topeka Crunch Fitness to honor fallen 9/11 first responders

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Crunch Fitness Topeka will climb 110 flights of stairs to honor the fallen 9/11 first responders.

News

Ft. Riley, 1st Infantry Division hold virtual 9/11 commemoration ceremony

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Fort Riley and the 1st Infantry Division will hold a virtual 9/11 commemoration ceremony.

News

Local businessman bikes over 300 miles to help kids with cancer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A local businessman will bike over 300 miles to help two girls with cancer.

News

4 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Shawnee Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Shawnee County Health Department is reporting 4 new COVID-19 related deaths in one day.