KDEM launches new Business PPE Stopgap Program

(WHSV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced the Kansas Division of Emergency Management has launched a new Business PPE Stopgap Program.

Governor Laura Kelly says the Kansas Division of Emergency Management has launched a new Business Personal Protective Equipment Stopgap Program, providing PPE to businesses with delays in purchased equipment.

“Businesses in our state have experienced immense challenges since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and they need our support,” Governor Kelly said. “By making sure Kansas business owners have access to the necessary protective equipment when they need it, they can not only protect their employees and customers but also make sure they can stay open for business.”

According to Gov. Kelly, businesses that have ordered PPE but are experiencing a backorder or delayed delivery date on their purchase may join the program and expect delivery of items, if available, within a few days. She said the PPE will be shipped from the state inventory at no cost to eligible businesses. She said items supported through the program include face masks and shields while gowns and coveralls are available to healthcare-related businesses.

“Recognizing the existing challenges of businesses to remain open and serve their customers, as well as the likelihood of continued acquisition difficulties, the State of Kansas, created this temporary program to ensure Kansas businesses have the PPE needed to continue operating safely,” Angee Morgan, deputy director of KDEM, said. “This program is designed to provide relief to businesses needing immediate access to PPE in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Gov. Kelly said requirements include being in good standing with the Kansas Department of Revenue and proof of the PPE backorder or delayed delivery.

For more information on the program, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

