Kansas State Board of Healing Arts elects new president

(WBAY)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State Board of Healing Arts has elected a new president.

The Kansas State Board of Healing Arts says it has elected John Settich, Ph.D., as its new president and Thomas H. Estep, M.D., as its new vice president.

According to the Board, Settich has served as a member since 2010 and graduated from St. Benedict’s College, earned a master’s degree in public services management from DePaul University and a doctorate in public policy and political science from the University of Illinois at Chicago. It said Dr. Settich’s career includes positions in government and military service, management of healthcare associations and organizations and academia. It said he is currently serving as professor and chairman of the department of political science at Benedictine College in Atchison.

The Board said Estep has served as a member since 2017 and graduated from the University of Calgary Faculty of Medicine and completed his fellowship in Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery in Indianapolis at Indiana University School of Medicine. It said Dr. Estep is certified by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery and has practiced Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery in Wichita fr 33 years. It said he is a fellow fo te American College of Surgeons, Royal College of Surgeons, American College of Cardiology and the American College of Chest Physicians. It said Dr. Estep is affiliated with a major Wichita Hospital and other professional associations in Kansas.

The Board said it licenses and regulates most of the healthcare professions in Kansas, which includes over 31,000 healthcare providers in 16 different professions. It said its mission is to protect the public by licensing only safe, well-qualified healthcare professionals, and enforcing laws and regulations preventing and remediating professional incompetence, unprofessional conduct or other unsafe professional practice by people granted the privilege to practice medicine in Kansas.

According to the Board, it is composed of 15 members that consist of five doctors of medicine, three doctors of osteopathy, three doctors of chiropractic, one doctor of podiatric medicine and three public members. It said it incorporates 10 professional council overseeing allied health professions regulated by the Board.

For more information on the Board of Healing Arts, visit its website.

