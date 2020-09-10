JEDO approves performance-based incentive agreements with two businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Joint Economic Development Organization board of directors approved two business incentive projects in the midst of the pandemic to bring jobs to Topeka.

More than 50 jobs and $437 million will be given to Hill’s Pet Nutrition and Custom Dredge Works businesses to bring economic growth to the city.

If they meet the terms and agreements set by JEDO.

There were a total of four businesses mentioned in the action items. The other two were not named as they are in early development currently and they maintain code-names until they are officially approved or disapproved at a later time.

Kevin Cook, Shawnee Co. Commissioner, said, “Now these are incentive driven so you actually have to produce in order to get the money from the tax payers.”

Custom Dredge Works, an industrial fabricated components and dredge manufacturer, could receive $96,000 from Go Topeka for performance-based incentives with their $3.5 million expansion.

Levi Brecheisen, Project Manager for Custom Dredge Works, said, “We’re going to build five new buildings. One complete for paint, complete one for glass and one just for assembly as well as some machines and other stuff and with that, we’re super excited to have you guys' commitments to us and for us to be able to lay our anchor, so to speak, here.”

The agreement, previously referred to as “Project Oyster,” is expected to produce up to 17 new full-time jobs, with average wages of $43,000 annually plus benefits. They expect $69 million in economic growth in 10 years.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition could get as much as $341,000 in performance-based incentives for their $31.4 million expansion. They will produce 33 full-time jobs with an average annual wage of $56,000 plus benefits.

Cook said the two can help Topeka’s future.

“In the middle of a pandemic is not where you would anticipate adding jobs, growing your business and this really does show that Topeka has some things going for it and we’re not just sitting aside, waiting for the pandemic to end. We are moving forward now, we’re adding jobs now, and we’re looking to grow our community now.”

Also, the board approved the Choose Topeka Relocation Initiative -- which would allow candidates working remotely to receive up to $10,000 to move to Topeka and Shawnee County.

Candidates can receive up to that amount for a home purchase or rehab, and up to $5,000 toward a minimum one-year lease, both for primary residency only.

The next JEDO meeting, which is Dec. 9.

