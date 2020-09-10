Gov. Kelly testifies on need of continued COVID-19 support

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has delivered a testimony to the House Committee on Financial Services on the need for continued COVID-19 support.

Governor Laura Kellys says she delivered a virtual testimony to the House Committee on Financial Service, advocating for support from the federal government to help states recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Kellys said witnesses during the hearing titled, “The Need for Financial Aid to America’s States and Territories During the Pandemic: Supporting First Responders, Assisting Schools in Their Efforts to Safely Educate, and Preventing Mass Layoffs," included herself, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico, Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota, Governor Lourdes “Lou” Leon Guerrero of Guam and Douglas Holtz-Eakin, President of American Action Forum.

“We have seen record numbers of weekly Unemployment claims, which overwhelmed our Department of Labor’s antiquated computer system. At times, we have struggled to access Personal Protective Equipment for our health care workers and adequately test our population for COVID-19. Our small businesses have suffered. Many have been unable to make up for lost revenue, were forced to furlough employees, or even shut their doors completely. Through all these challenges, my administration has worked to keep Kansas families safe and healthy,” said Gov. Kelly to the Committee. “However, we will need significantly more support from our federal partners to protect our institutions from drastic and damaging cuts.”

Governor Kelly said Kansas suffered from tax cuts under her predecessor, Sam Brownback, and as a result, her administration was working on righting the ship as the COVID-19 pandemic knocked the state’s budget back over.

“This pandemic is different, and the fix isn’t as simple as just tightening our belt buckle. Our federal partners must step in and help," said Gov. Kelly. “I know firsthand that cutting local and state government funding will hamstring states' ability to fight the pandemic and leave us more vulnerable to future crises. Severe budget cuts don’t create small government. They create failed government.”

