Gov. Kelly orders flags to be flown half-staff in honor of 9/11

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has ordered that all American flags be flown at half-staff in honor of 9/11.

Governor Laura Kelly says in accordance with Executive Order 20-30, in recognition of Patriot Day on Sept. 11, and in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, she has ordered flags throughout the State of Kansas to be flown at half-staff for the entire day on Friday.

“Nineteen years ago, today, our country experienced a tragedy that took the lives of so many of our fellow countrymen and women. My thoughts are with our friends, family members, and first responders who lost their lives on this infamous day,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Each year, we are reminded of the true bravery of those first responders and emergency workers who arrived at on the scenes of these terrorist attacks and gave everything to help others. We are reminded of the strength of our nation when we come together to support one another in times of crisis.”

