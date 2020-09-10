Advertisement

Gov. Kelly orders flags to be flown half-staff in honor of 9/11

(WILX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has ordered that all American flags be flown at half-staff in honor of 9/11.

Governor Laura Kelly says in accordance with Executive Order 20-30, in recognition of Patriot Day on Sept. 11, and in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, she has ordered flags throughout the State of Kansas to be flown at half-staff for the entire day on Friday.

“Nineteen years ago, today, our country experienced a tragedy that took the lives of so many of our fellow countrymen and women. My thoughts are with our friends, family members, and first responders who lost their lives on this infamous day,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Each year, we are reminded of the true bravery of those first responders and emergency workers who arrived at on the scenes of these terrorist attacks and gave everything to help others. We are reminded of the strength of our nation when we come together to support one another in times of crisis.”

For more information on Governor Kelly and half-staff flags, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas Supreme Court to hear case involving Mission police officers on Sept. docket

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court will hear a case involving Mission police officers, among others, on its September 14-18 docket.

News

13 News at Six

Updated: 21 minutes ago
13 News at Six

News

KDEM launches new Business PPE Stopgap Program

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has announced the Kansas Division of Emergency Management has launched a new Business PPE Stopgap Program.

News

McCarter Elementary welcomes teachers, and their children, back into the classroom

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Topeka Public Schools is allowing teachers to work from home or come to the classrooms and bring their own kids if they want to continue education for USD 501 students.

Latest News

News

American Legion Post 400 honors 9/11

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
American Legion Post 400 will honor 9/11 by hoisting flags for fallen first responders.

News

Midwestern Metals/Custom Dredge Works expands in Topeka

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Midwestern Metals and Custom Dredge Works will expand in Topeka, creating a total economic impact of $69 million.

News

USD 501 Zoom Teachers

Updated: 1 hour ago
USD 501 Topeka Public Schools are allowing teachers with children to bring them to their class, while they teach over Zoom.

Coronavirus

State Finance Council to discuss extension of Kansas Emergency Declaration

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The State Finance Council will meet to discuss the extension of the Kansas Emergency Declaration Governor Laura Kelly declared in March.

News

District Judge sits with Kansas Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
District Judge David Hauber will sit with the Kansas Supreme Court on its September 17 docket.

News

One in custody after Shawnee County chase

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
One man is in custody following a chase through parts of the City of Topeka and Shawnee County late Thursday morning.