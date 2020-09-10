Ft. Riley, 1st Infantry Division hold virtual 9/11 commemoration ceremony

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley and the 1st Infantry Division will hold a virtual 9/11 commemoration ceremony.

Fort Riley says it and the 1st Infantry Division will hold a 9/11 commemoration ceremony on Friday, at 10 a.m., at the Global War on Terrorism monument near Cavalry Parade Field. It said due to COVID-19 prevention guidelines, the ceremony is not on to the public but will be live cast on Fort Riley’s Facebook page.

According to the military base, Brig. Gen. Thomas O’Connor, Deputy Commanding General for Support of the 1st Infantry Division and Command Sgt. Major Timothy Speichert, U.S. Army Garrison Command Sgt. Major, will place a wreath at the bottom of the monument to honor those that lost their lives in the Global War on Terrorism.

