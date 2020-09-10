Former church building in Cummings catches fire on Wednesday

CUMMINGS, Kan. (WIBW) - A former church building in Atchison County was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, which KAIR Radio says was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the 13000 block of Front Street at a building that formerly housed a United Methodist church.

According to KAIR, first-arriving firefighters found flames coming from the building when they arrived on the scene.

Several fire departments responded to the blaze, including those from Shannon Township, Lancaster, Nortonville and Atchison.

Officials said no one was in the building when the fire began, and the blaze remains under investigation, according to KAIR.

The town of Cummings is about 45 miles northeast of Topeka.

