Fiesta Mexicana holding food sale

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the traditional Fiesta Mexicana Festival in July, so the committee has decided to sell some of its signature dishes by the dozen to raise money for Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

The Burrito and Tamale sale will be held September 12 from 10 am to 6 pm, and September 13 from 10 am to 4 pm at the Marlo Cuevas Balandran Activity Center at Our Lady of Guadalupe at 201 NE Chandler St. Face masks are required and markers will indicate proper social distancing.

Tamales are $48 per dozen, or $96 for 24 frozen. Burritos will be $30 per dozen.

