District Judge sits with Kansas Supreme Court

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - District Judge David Hauber will sit with the Kansas Supreme Court on its September 17 docket.

The Kansas Supreme Court says District Judge David Hauber of the 10th Judicial District has been appointed to sit with it to hear oral arguments on one of its September 14-18 docket cases which will be conducted entirely via videoconference.

The Court said oral arguments will be livestreamed on its YouTube channel.

According to the Court, after hearing oral arguments, Hauber will join it in its deliberations and decision making.

“The Supreme Court looks forward to Judge Hauber hearing a case with us. He will read the case materials, prepare for oral argument, and deliberate with the court on its decision,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “We thank Judge Hauber for helping us, especially because we know he already has a significant caseload in district court to handle.”

The Court said Hauber was appointed as a district judge in 2008 in the 10th Judicial District which covers Johnson County.

“I am honored to participate in hearing this interesting case,” Hauber said. “So often trial judges must make decisions alone, and this will be an opportunity to view the appellate process in collaboration with other judges. I look forward to it.”

According to the Court, Hauber earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Kansas. It said he was a newspaper reporter and editor before earning his law degree from the Univerity of Kansas School of Law. It said he was an attorney in private practice for 25 years before becoming a judge.

The Court said Hauber will hear one case at 11 a.m. on the Sept. 17 docket.

According to the Court, Hauber will hear Appeal No. 117,725: Howard Johnson III v. U.S. Food Service et al., which involves worker’s compensation. It said the U.S. Food Service is looking for a review on the Court of Appeals, finding the Kansas Legislature’s adoption of the Sixth Edition of the American Medical Association Guides to the Evaluation of Permanent Impairment to replace the Fourth Edition of the same violates Section 18 of the Kansas Constitution Bill of Rights and the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The Court said the Court of Appeals struck down various Kansas statutes referencing the Sixth Edition because the adoption of the provision has “emasculated” the worker’s compensation scheme to the point it is no longer an adequate substitute remedy for an injured worker’s right to bring a common-law action. It said both U.S. Food and the Kansas Attorney General filed petitions for review on the case.

The Court said the issues at hand are whether the change in K.S.A. 2015 Supp. 44-501e, requiring the use of the Sixth Edition, violates Section 18 of the Kansas Constitution Bill of Rights and the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution; and the reduction in the worker’s compensation awards diminishes a remedy protected by due process without promoting the general welfare and without providing an adequate substitute remedy.

