Crooked Post Winery postpones pizza oven

(WDTV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OZAWKIE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Crooked Post Winery has postponed its pizza oven until Sept. 25.

The Crooked Post Winery says due to its back to back harvests, it has decided to suspend its pizza oven until Sept. 25.

The winery said it will go back to its Friday Night Date Night specials on Sept. 25 and will also have the oven going on Saturdays until the weather gets too cold.

The winery said it has been getting a lot of questions regarding having the pizza oven going on Sundays as well and said they may consider the option in October.

