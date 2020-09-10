Central Topeka Grocery Oasis partners with Community Resources Council to make full-service grocery store goal possible

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Accessing a full-service grocery store has shown to be challenging for many Central Topekans since the closure of Dillon’s at the intersection of Huntoon and Lane in early 2016 and is now the home of GraceMed Health Clinic.

The closest grocery stores include the Walmart Neighborhood Market, Tilton’s Westside Thriftway and the nearest Dillon’s location at 10th and Gage; all are a considerable distance from Central Topeka Proper.

Many residents lack access to personal transportation like a car to travel to one of the stores and need to rely on public transportation or relying on volunteers to head to the stores.

Progress towards reestablishing a spot in Central Topeka is moving along with a partnership between grassroots group Central Topeka Grocery Oasis (CTGO) and the Community Relations Council (CRC) , a non-profit.

CTGO, which was formed in March 2018 by Central Topeka residents, has spent several months scouting different locations throughout that area for a possible space for a new grocery store.

Michael Bell, a member of CTGO, said Wednesday that the partnership with the CRC, which has 501(c)3 status, provides a lot of opportunity to make the goal of getting a grocery store back a reality.

“It allows a group like us, a grassroots group, to use the CRC’S 501(c)3 non-profit status which will prove to be crucial as we seek funding for the store,” he said.

“We know that a store in the area is viable so now the next step is to secure funds to either construct a new store or rehab an existing building for a grocery store.”

Bell said the construction of a store without the land would cost about $2-3 million.

The connection to CRC brings CTGO business, financial and technical support as well as staffing, financial management and long-term strategic planning.

Previously, the CTGO received a $12,500 grant in 2018 from the Kansas Health Foundation to conduct a market study with Dakota International about the Central Topeka landscape for grocery stores.

According to Bell, that study found that the area could support a store between 10 thousand and 14 thousand square feet.

The same study found that over 50 percent of residents in central Topeka lacked personal transportation and Bell said the results show the need for more than convenience stores and fast food restaurants.

“You’re dealing with not having healthy food options available in the area, that’s especially problematic for kids,” he said.

“It’s about having an option close by where you can get fresh food, vegetables, fruits and have all those things available close by so that if you don’t have personal transportation you have a nearby option to do that.”

He said the former Dillon’s provided more than groceries with services like a post office, jobs and a social experience for the neighborhood all without being classified as a ‘superstore’.

Locals had differing opinions on what can come from a new store in the neighborhood.

“It’d be nice to have something close by, convenient for individuals who don’t have transportation to get to any grocery store a little further away,” said Keith Dabney.

Kacia Szot believed what’s come in the area since Dillon’s fills other needs in Central Topeka.

“There’s a lot of grocery stores, there’s Aldi’s, there’s Dillon’s there’s Walmart and GraceMed coming here was a good thing because the neighborhood that’s in they do a lot of low-income medical things and I think that’s what we needed here.”

According to Bell, Dillon’s operated at Huntoon and Lane beginning in 1976 and a different grocery store occupied the building 1927 to 1975 and knowing the services the neighborhood has been able to provide its residents in the past makes opportunities possible today.

“The old Dillon’s provided residents the opportunity to be maybe five minutes away from a full-service grocery store, people were able to walk to Dillon’s from the area,” he said.

“There had basically been a grocery store at that intersection of Huntoon and Lane for about 90 years and so we know that Central Topeka can support a full-service grocery store there and it’s crucial that we get one back.”

Bell said a location for a new grocery store could be selected before the end of the year.

Those who wish to get involved with the project can contact the Central Topeka Grocery Oasis at ctgo18@yahoo.com.

