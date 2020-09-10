Cars collide Thursday morning on rain-slickened street in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported in a two-car collision that occurred Thursday morning on a rain-slickened street in south Topeka.

The crash was reported around 8:45 a.m. at S.W. 30th and Burlingame Road.

Police at the scene said a blue Kia Rio collided with a Chevrolet Aveo at the intersection.

The Kia had heavy front-end damage and came to rest facing south in the left southbound lane.

The Chevrolet ended up facing south in the right northbound lane, just south of S.W. 30th.

Traffic was able to go through the area as Topeka police were on the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediatley available.

