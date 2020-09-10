American Legion Post 400 honors 9/11

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - American Legion Post 400 will honor 9/11 by hoisting flags for fallen first responders.

American Legion Post 400 says it will be setting up flags at two locations to honor 9/11. It said it will hoist 60 flags at the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop B Headquarters on Highway 24 on Friday.

The Post said the 60 flags honor the 60 law enforcement officers that died on 9/11.

According to the Post, it will also head to the Topeka Fire Department Headquarters by the old Hallmark factory in downtown Topeka. It said it will hoist 343 flags in remembrance of first responders there and 8 flags in honor of the EMTs and paramedics.

