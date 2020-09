TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The alley south of 6th St. between Kansas Ave. and Quincy will close.

The City of Topeka says it will be closing the alley south of 6th St. between Kansas Ave. and Quincy to repair pavement following recent roadwork.

The City said it expects the alley to reopen in about two weeks.

