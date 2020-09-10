AG Schmidt works to reduce youth suicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt says work still needs to be done to reduce youth suicide in Kansas.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says Kansas is making strides to provide support to reduce the number of suicides in the state, but more work remains to reduce what is, unfortunately, the second leading cause of death in the nation’s youth.

According to Schmidt, September is National Suicide Prevention Month and Sept. 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day. He said both events aim to raise awareness about ways to prevent suicide, encourage those that need mental health treatment to get help and raise awareness on the importance of supporting families and others affected by suicide.

Schmidt said in the past year, Kansa has started implementing the recommendations of his Youth Suicide Prevention Task Force, which was established in 2018.

“It is critical as Kansans that we know the warning signs of suicide, that we take action when we are concerned about someone, and that mental health be treated consistent with physical health concerns,” Schmidt said.

Gina Meier-Hummel, a youth suicide prevention coordinator, said it has been increasingly important to check in with young people and reach out to those that may not have social supports due to the new reality of life with COVID-19.

“Death by suicide can be preventable, but it’s going to take everyone - family, friends, strangers, and providers - recognizing that a young person is in need,” Meier-Hummel said. “We need to reach out and support youth in crisis, as well as ensure our systems are ready to respond with adequate supports to prevent such tragedies.”

According to Schmidt, suicide does not discriminate. He said those that are most vulnerable are those with mental illnesses, having a substance abuse disorder, being terminally or chronically ill or having suffered a traumatic injury or prolonged stressful situations. He said common warning signs include talking about dying or wanting to die, talking about feeling empty or hopeless, expressions of intense guilt or shame, talking about not having a reason to live and suddenly creating isolation, saying goodbye or giving things away.

Schmidt said the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s 2020 message is #BeThe1To, which encourages everyone to take responsibility for the following:

Ask the tough question of someone who is suffering from emotional pain.

Be there to listen with compassion and without judgment to someone who needs help.

Keep them safe from using anything around them that could cause them physical harm.

Help them connect to a support structure of family, friends, coaches, clergy, co-workers.

Follow up and check on a person you care about regularly.

According to Schmidt, over the past year, his youth suicide prevention coordinator has given technical help to over 135 people and training almost 500 Kansans. He said this includes participation in a winter retreat with community partners as well as youth and families impacted by suicide and through virtual participation with the Kansa Youth Community Change Conference. He said right now, the youth suicide prevention coordinator is in the beginning stages of developing a statewide app that can be used on a cell phone or computer to add resources for those looking for support, to fulfill a key recommendation identified by the Youth Suicide Prevention Task Force and mandated by the Legislature.

If you or anyone you know is in need of crisis support contact the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The youth suicide prevention coordinator can also be contacted at 1-800-828-9475.

