501 Superintendent Dr. Anderson delivers supplies to kids on first day of school

USD 501 Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson delivers school supplies to students for the first day of school.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 501 Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson helped kick off the district’s first day of class in a very special way.

Since classes are all virtual to begin the year, Anderson couldn’t help students cross the street to school like she usually does on the first day. But, she still donned her crossing guard vest and brought her stop sign as she went door to door delivering school supplies and goodies right to the kids' front porches.

“I’m stopping at homes, meeting families,” Dr. Anderson said. “It gives me a chance to connect with my parents, but it also gives me a chance to just say ‘Welcome back, we’re excited.’”

Anderson says the district is monitoring and assessing the ability to bring kids back week-to-week. Right now their scorecard is orange. Kids could return for hybrid learning if their scorecard returns to yellow or green.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

