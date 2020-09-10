4 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department is reporting 4 new COVID-19 related deaths in one day.

According to the county’s Coronavirus dashboard, on September 8th, there were 23 deaths. On the 9th, that number jumped to 27. One of the largest jumps in deaths for the county in a single day.

The dashboard is also reporting the county has had 2,384 COVID-19 cases, with 1,892 recoveries. 29 people are currently in the hospital out of the 465 active cases.

