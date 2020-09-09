Winfield woman embezzles over $599,000

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Winfield woman has been indicted for embezzling over $599,000.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a handful of cases were indicted on Wednesday, including a Winfield woman that has been accused of embezzling over $599,000.

According to McAllister, Audrey Elkins, 42, of Winfield, was charged with one count of embezzlement. He said the crime is alleged to have happened between November of 2010 to November of 2017 in Cowley County.

McAllister said the indictment alleges that Elkins was an employee of William Newton Memorial Hospital Credit Union where she stole over $599,000. He said the indictment alleges she created fictitious loans and converted the money to her own.

According to McAllister, if convicted, Elkins could face up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. He said the FBI is investigating this case and prosecuting is Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Smith.

McAllister said Gina Hutson, 58, of Wichita, is charged with one count of bank fraud which is alleged to have happened between March of 2011 and May of 2018. He said Hutson is alleged to have used her company credit card to make payments for personal expenses.

McAllister said if convicted, Hutson could face up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million. He said the FBI is investigating this case and prosecuting is Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Smith.

According to McAllister, Kathy De La Torre, 24, of Wichita, has been charged with one count of distributing Fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. He said the crimes are alleged to have happened in March and August of 2020.

McAllister said if convicted, De La Torre could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million on each of the drug counts and no less than five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on the firearm charge. He said the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case and prosecuting is Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Furst.

According to McAllister, Hernan Romero, 25, of Goodland, has been charged with one count of misusing a Social Security number. He said the indictment alleges that from 2016-2020 Romero used another person’s Social Security number.

McAllister said if convicted Romero could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He said the Social Security Administration-Office of Inspector General investigated the case and prosecuting is Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Gordon.

According to the U.S. Attorney, John Canada, 41, of Wichita, is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He said the crime is alleged to have happened on April 22, 2020.

McAllister said if convicted, Canada could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case and prosecuting is Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Gordon.

Mc Allister said Carey Hall, 43, of Wichita has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a stolen firearm. He said the crimes are alleged to have happened on March 31, 2020.

According to McAllister, if convicted, Hall could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each count. He said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case and prosecuting is Assistant U.S. Attorney Ola Odeyemi.

McAllister said Jean Trummel, 62, of Wichita, has been charged with one count of Social Security fraud which is alleged to have occurred from 2012-2017. He said the indictment alleges that Trummel received over $104,000 in benefits that she was not entitled to.

According to the U.S. Attorney, if convicted, Trummel could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He said the Social Security Administration-Office of Inspector General investigated the case and prosecuting is Assistant U.S. Attorney Ola Odeyemi.

According to McAllister, Fidel Gonzalez Hernandez, 44, of Sublette, Kan., is charged with possession with intent to distribute over 3.5 pounds of pure methamphetamine. He said the crime is alleged to have happened on May 29, 2020.

McAllister said if convicted Gonzalez Hernandez could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10 million. He said the Drug Enforcement Administration, Liberal Police Department and Haskell County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and prosecuting is Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Katie Andrusak.

According to McAllister, Kenneth Butler, 31, of Wichita, has been charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. He said the crimes are alleged to have happened in August of 2020.

McAllister said if convicted, Butler could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each count. He said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case and prosecuting is Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Katie Andrusak.

McAllister said in all cases, defendants are assumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. He said indictments are only allegations of criminal conduct.

