Advertisement

Winfield woman embezzles over $599,000

(AP Images)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Winfield woman has been indicted for embezzling over $599,000.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a handful of cases were indicted on Wednesday, including a Winfield woman that has been accused of embezzling over $599,000.

According to McAllister, Audrey Elkins, 42, of Winfield, was charged with one count of embezzlement. He said the crime is alleged to have happened between November of 2010 to November of 2017 in Cowley County.

McAllister said the indictment alleges that Elkins was an employee of William Newton Memorial Hospital Credit Union where she stole over $599,000. He said the indictment alleges she created fictitious loans and converted the money to her own.

According to McAllister, if convicted, Elkins could face up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. He said the FBI is investigating this case and prosecuting is Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Smith.

McAllister said Gina Hutson, 58, of Wichita, is charged with one count of bank fraud which is alleged to have happened between March of 2011 and May of 2018. He said Hutson is alleged to have used her company credit card to make payments for personal expenses.

McAllister said if convicted, Hutson could face up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million. He said the FBI is investigating this case and prosecuting is Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Smith.

According to McAllister, Kathy De La Torre, 24, of Wichita, has been charged with one count of distributing Fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. He said the crimes are alleged to have happened in March and August of 2020.

McAllister said if convicted, De La Torre could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million on each of the drug counts and no less than five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on the firearm charge. He said the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case and prosecuting is Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Furst.

According to McAllister, Hernan Romero, 25, of Goodland, has been charged with one count of misusing a Social Security number. He said the indictment alleges that from 2016-2020 Romero used another person’s Social Security number.

McAllister said if convicted Romero could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He said the Social Security Administration-Office of Inspector General investigated the case and prosecuting is Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Gordon.

According to the U.S. Attorney, John Canada, 41, of Wichita, is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He said the crime is alleged to have happened on April 22, 2020.

McAllister said if convicted, Canada could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case and prosecuting is Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Gordon.

Mc Allister said Carey Hall, 43, of Wichita has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a stolen firearm. He said the crimes are alleged to have happened on March 31, 2020.

According to McAllister, if convicted, Hall could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each count. He said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case and prosecuting is Assistant U.S. Attorney Ola Odeyemi.

McAllister said Jean Trummel, 62, of Wichita, has been charged with one count of Social Security fraud which is alleged to have occurred from 2012-2017. He said the indictment alleges that Trummel received over $104,000 in benefits that she was not entitled to.

According to the U.S. Attorney, if convicted, Trummel could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He said the Social Security Administration-Office of Inspector General investigated the case and prosecuting is Assistant U.S. Attorney Ola Odeyemi.

According to McAllister, Fidel Gonzalez Hernandez, 44, of Sublette, Kan., is charged with possession with intent to distribute over 3.5 pounds of pure methamphetamine. He said the crime is alleged to have happened on May 29, 2020.

McAllister said if convicted Gonzalez Hernandez could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10 million. He said the Drug Enforcement Administration, Liberal Police Department and Haskell County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and prosecuting is Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Katie Andrusak.

According to McAllister, Kenneth Butler, 31, of Wichita, has been charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. He said the crimes are alleged to have happened in August of 2020.

McAllister said if convicted, Butler could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each count. He said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case and prosecuting is Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Katie Andrusak.

McAllister said in all cases, defendants are assumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. He said indictments are only allegations of criminal conduct.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ArtsConnect extends Arty Awards nomination deadline

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
ArtsConnect has extended the 2020 Arty Awards nomination deadline.

News

Hope Ranch announces new Para Reining team

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Hope Ranch Therapeutic Riding Center of Manhattan and Topeka have announced a new Para Reigning Team.

News

Supreme Court Nominating Commission interviews 11 applicants

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Supreme Court Nominating Commission will interview 11 candidates on Oct. 5.

News

Kwik Shop, United Way support community organizations

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kwik Shop and the United Way have partnered to support local community organizations throughout the United States.

News

Most locations sell out of Red Friday - Kickoff Edition Flags

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Most locations have sold out of the Red Friday - Kickoff Edition Flags.

Latest News

News

Gov. Kelly testifies before Congressional Committee

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly will testify before a Congressional Committee on Thursday, Sept. 10.

News

Topeka sees lane restrictions on 17th St.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Bus pad construction will create lane restrictions on 17th St. in Topeka.

Local

COVID-19 positives decline in Riley County, likely due to reduced testing over holiday weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Riley County announced 143 more individuals considered to have recovered from COVID-19 since Tuesday, September 8th COVID-19 data release.

Sports

KU’s Aqib Talib announces NFL retirement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Former KU All-American Aqib Talib has retired from the NFL.

News

MHS semifinalist makes 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Manhattan High School student semifinalist has been named in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.