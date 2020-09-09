Wednesday forecast: Cool rain showers continue

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures will once again remain in the 50s for most areas, similar to yesterday with on and off showers. A gradual warming trend is expected by the end of the week into the weekend as humidity begins to increase especially Thursday night into Friday. You’ll notice that with warmer temperatures in the 8 day. Temperatures will of course be determined by location of rain: Where it rains for a longer period of time means cooler temperatures and where it stays dry for a longer period of time it will be slightly warmer despite overcast skies.

Rainfall wise, most areas will end up with 1-2″ of rain by Saturday morning including any rain that has already fallen from yesterday. The threat for t-storms are low but not impossible. Hopefully everyone gets much needed rain this week because starting this weekend and lasting into much of next week there won’t be many opportunities for rain anywhere close to us to even consider putting precipitation in the forecast.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Scattered showers with highs in the 50s. Because the better chance for rain especially by this afternoon will remain out toward central Kansas that’s where highs will be closer to the low 50s compared to areas further east where it may end up being dry this afternoon and highs able to warm in the mid-upper 50s. Winds N 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers will overspread northeast Kansas again with lows in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds N 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers continue. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds N/NE 5-10 mph.

With higher humidity by Friday, temperatures will be warmer starting out more in the mid 50s and ending up in the 60s to low 70s. Rain remains in the forecast until Saturday morning.

By Saturday at sunrise other than some leftover clouds it’ll be dry and eventually it’ll be mostly sunny. Highs will be warming in the low 80s however a weak cold front pushes through (dry) Saturday night which means Sunday will be slightly cooler with the low and high temperature.

The great weather continues into the first half of next week with no chance of any rain.

Taking Action:

Expect rain at any time today however latest indications are for rain possible for all of northeast Kansas this morning and then mainly remain west of a line from Marysville through Manhattan down toward Emporia by this afternoon.

Umbrella and jacket is needed through Friday night as rain remains in the forecast.

We’ll continue to fine tune specific details on the rain each day so check back tomorrow on specific details on Thursday’s rain chance (timing and location of rainfall).



