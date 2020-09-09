Walmart on Wanamaker closed due to computer issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re shopping includes making a stop at the Walmart on Wanamaker, you’ll want to pick a different store.

According to staff, their store is closed until further notice.

They say it’s because of computer issues. 13 NEWS reached out to Walmart’s corporate offices for official comment, but they have not replied.

Staff say don’t let that stop you from shopping at Walmart because their other locations in Topeka area are still open.

