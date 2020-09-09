Advertisement

TPD Chief Cochran to retire at the end of the year

(WIBW)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran has announced he will retire January 1.

The announcement of Cochran’s retirement was made at the Topeka City Council meeting Tuesday evening.

Cochran was named to the position on January 12th, of 2018, after serving as at interim Chief.

He has served with the Topeka Police Department for 34 years.

Cochran served in a variety of areas including major of the criminal investigations unit, homicide, traffic, patrol, and field operations.

He also has played a major role in the department’s community mental health training, particularly with veterans. Served on the state’s Crisis Intervention Team committee and the Suicide Prevention Coalition.

In addition, Cochran served 20 years in the Army National Guard, retiring in 2005. His time included 13 months in Iraq.

